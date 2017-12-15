48°
Post offices open for holiday deliveries this Sunday
BATON ROUGE - The postal service has announced that multiple Baton Rouge post offices will be open this Sunday for residents looking to make some late holiday shipments.
According to a release from USPS, two offices will be open in the city Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating locations can be found below:
Commerce Park Post Office - 10380 Perkins Road
Woodlawn Post Office - 4700 Millwood Drive
More details can be found online at https://www.usps.com/.
