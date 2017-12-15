48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Post offices open for holiday deliveries this Sunday

3 hours 12 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2017 Dec 15, 2017 December 15, 2017 1:38 PM December 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The postal service has announced that multiple Baton Rouge post offices will be open this Sunday for residents looking to make some late holiday shipments.

According to  a release from USPS, two offices will be open in the city Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating locations can be found below: 

Commerce Park Post Office - 10380 Perkins Road

Woodlawn Post Office  - 4700 Millwood Drive

More details can be found online at https://www.usps.com/.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days