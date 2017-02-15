Possible wreckage from missing helicopter found on Wallace Lake

Photo: KTBS

MANY - DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle confirms wreckage has been found on Wallace Lake during a search for a missing helicopter.



It's unknown how many people were aboard but he believes there were at least two.



KTBS-TV reports the wreckage was spotted from the air. Emergency crews are assembling equipment to get to the site. Arbuckle describes the location as "in the back of Wallace Lake." He says the area is very remote, with a lot of underbrush and cypress trees.



The wreckage was discovered after various agencies joined in a search for the missing helicopter.



Arbuckle said initial information indicated the helicopter pilot did not return home Tuesday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was last spotted near the south end of Wallace Lake in DeSoto Parish.