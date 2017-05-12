71°
One hurt after tornado overturns pickup on Old Hammond Highway

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Paramedics tell WBRZ that one person was hurt when heavy winds overturned a pickup truck on Old Hammond Highway Friday morning. One person was transported from the scene. Sources say the injuries are not life threatening. 

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish after a tornado touchdown near Old Hammond Highway Friday morning.

The National Weather Service used video posted on social media to confirm that a tornado touched down in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

Witnesses at the scene tell WBRZ News 2 that several cars were tossed by heavy winds near the Racetrac gas station on Old Hammond Highway. 

The Department of Public Works responded to the scene to put up barricades.

As of 10:30 a.m., 2,599 Entergy customers are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. Another 1,796 customers are without power in Tangipahoa Parish.

There are also reports of a second possible tornado touchdown near the White Castle Area. Paramedics say there are no reported injuries. White Castle Fire Department Chief John Marque Jr. said some buildings have roof damage. Crews went door to door to check for injuries.

