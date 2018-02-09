Possible threat prompts security at area middle school Friday

PRAIRIEVILLE – There was a heightened security presence at Prairieville Middle School Friday morning over concerns of a possible threat made by a student.

Authorities would only confirm there was security at the school but did not provide additional information.

In a note to parents, administrators said they were “notified about a potential threat to the school. The individual who made the threat is under appropriate supervision.” In the message, school officials said they were confident campus was safe.

It was not immediately clear what became of the individual who made the threat or what the threat may have been.

