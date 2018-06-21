Latest Weather Blog
Possible half-cent sales tax could help East Baton Rouge's traffic
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is pushing a half-cent sales tax that would go toward funding city-parish's road projects and transportation.
On Wednesday afternoon, Broome held several private meetings with the city council presenting the specifics of her plans.
"This roads and infrastructure program will be vital to relieving and alleviating much of the frustration that many of our citizens have around traffic and transportation," the mayor said.
New road projects plan could come to light if the council passes this sales tax initiative. Some of the plans include projects on the following roadways:
-Nicholson Highway (From Gourrier to Brightside Lane)
-Perkins Rd (Siegen to Pecue Lane)
-Old Hammond Hwy. (Millerville to O'Neal)
-Tiger Bend (Jones Creek to Antioch)
The tax would last for 30 years.
