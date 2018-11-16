Possible candidates in Louisiana governor's race dwindling

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The list of Louisiana Republicans eyeing a campaign against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the 2019 election is shrinking.

Stephen Waguespack, president of the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said Friday he won't enter the race. Waguespack's announcement comes two days after Attorney General Jeff Landry told The Associated Press he will run for re-election rather than challenge Edwards. Focus remains squarely on whether U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will try to keep Edwards from a second term in office. Kennedy has said he'll announce his intentions by Dec. 1.

Also considering whether to jump into the most high-profile race on the state political calendar are U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt. One Republican has announced a gubernatorial campaign: Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.