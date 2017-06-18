85°
Portugal lowers forest fire death toll to 61

June 18, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal - Portugal's prime minister says the death toll has been lowered in the country's deadly forest fire to 61.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Sunday that death toll was reduced from the previously reported 62 people because one victim had been counted twice by authorities. He said "the dimension of this fire has caused a human tragedy beyond any in our memory."
  
Many of the victims died as they tried to flee the fire northeast of Lisbon in their cars.

