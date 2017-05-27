Portland mayor: Men who confronted attacker 'died heroes'

PORTLAND - The mayor of Portland, Oregon, says the two men who were fatally stabbed when they intervened as a man yelled racial slurs at two young women on a light-rail train who appeared to be Muslim "died heroes."



Speaking at a Saturday afternoon news conference, Mayor Ted Wheeler said "their actions were brave and selfless and should serve as an example, an inspiration to us all."



Police on Friday arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian of Portland. He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder.



Authorities say the stabbing occurred after a man yelled racial slurs at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab, and other men attempted to intervene.



Police said 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, died at the scene on Friday, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland died at a hospital.



Police said 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher of Portland was also stabbed in the attack and is in serious condition at a Portland hospital.



Wheeler said Best was an Army veteran and a city employee.