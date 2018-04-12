Portion of MS River closed after oil spill near New Orleans

Photo: Marine Traffic

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard and local agencies are responding to reports of an oil spill near mile marker 100 on the lower Mississippi River near New Orleans.

Authorities received a report at 10:30 a.m. of the Singapore-flagged vessel Pac Antares hitting a pier and reportedly leaking diesel fuel into the river, according to a release. The vessel is currently moored at Nashville Avenue Wharf and the leak has reportedly been plugged.

The Mississippi River is closed to vessel movement from mile marker 91 to mile marker 101. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the release said.