Portion of Highland Road to close Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Part of Highland Road is scheduled to close on Sunday, April 15.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage Traffic Engineering Division announced Wednesday that Highland Rd. will be closed between Kenilworth Parkway and Lee Drive.

The closure will take place between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a tree removal project.

Drivers will be rerouted to take Lee Dr. to Burbank, and Burbank to Staring Lane.