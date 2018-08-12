92°
Portable toilet brought in after prosecutors' restrooms fail

3 hours 22 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, August 12 2018 Aug 12, 2018 August 12, 2018 12:56 PM August 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) - Prosecutors in a Louisiana parish are having to use a portable toilet after the restrooms in their office stopped working.
  
Nola.com reports that Plaquemines Parish District Attorney Charles Ballay says the restrooms haven't worked since July 26. He said he demanded a portable toilet after waiting five days in vain for a maintenance crew. He pointed to building laws that require a working restroom.
  
Ballay raised the plumbing problems Thursday at a Parish Council meeting. Nola.com reports that the plan is to have at least one restroom working by the middle of the coming week.
