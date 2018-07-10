90°
Port Manchac development on hold as board seeks second opinion from AG

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Plans for a complete overhaul of Port Manchac came to a halt Tuesday as the board overseeing the development opted to seek a second opinion from the state's attorney general.

On Tuesday, the Advocate reported the Manchac Port Commission voted to seek a second opinion from Attorney General Jeff Landry on whether it has legal authority to OK the development.

The board also voted against the current proposed agreement with the Port Manchac developers, which would have prevented the commission from marketing the development for 18 months as the developer conducted feasibility studies.

The commission did still express interest in the project, with some board members suggesting the possibility of allowing developers access to the land while the matter is considered.

