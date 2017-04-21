Port Allen man ejected from pickup in deadly LA 983 crash

PORT ALLEN – Louisiana State Police say a Port Allen man died in an early morning single vehicle crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Friday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 4 a.m. on LA 983 north of LA 620 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The crash took the life of 35-year-old Travis Edwards.

Investigators say Edwards was traveling northbound on LA 983 when “for unknown reasons” crossed into the southbound lane, overcorrected, and ran off the roadway. Police say his pickup struck an embankment and overturned. Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

“It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash but a toxicology sample will be taken from Edwards for analysis,” LSP said.