Port Allen man accused of stealing 15 horses from two parishes

Wednesday, September 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

PORT ALLEN - Authorities have arrested a man from West Baton Rouge Parish accused of stealing more than a dozen horses.

According to a release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 30-year-old Jonramon Hatfield Vaughns was arrest Tuesday. Investigators said Vaughns was arrested on outstanding warrants involving theft of horses in Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes.

The St. Landry Parish thefts were reported in March 2018. Vaughns allegedly stole seven horses and sold two of them to a local livestock market. The remaining five animals were sent out of state.

Another complaint was filed in Evangeline Parish in April. In that case, authorities say Vaughns stole eight horses then sold them out of state.

Authorities got a tip Tuesday evening that Vaughns was in Rayne, Louisiana. With the assistance of the Rayne Police Department, Vaughns was arrested without incident.

He is currently in the St. Landry Parish Jail with a hold placed on him for the Evangeline Parish warrant.

