Port Allen council could intervene in unsolved murder

PORT ALLEN - The family of a murder victim wants the city council to call for outside assistance in their case after losing faith in the city's police chief.

It's been eight months since 28-year-old Fatrell Queen was found shot to death in his home, just one block from the West Baton Rouge Courthouse.

"I've given detectives a lot of information and they have not followed up on it. That concerns me," said the victim's mother Tara Snearl.

She believes the case has been mishandled after investigators left a shell casing behind at the scene among other mistakes.

"Bringing in an outside agency would give me comfort," Snearl said.

It's unclear if the council has authority to call in an outside agency, or if that lies with the elected police chief.

Chief Esdron Brown declined to be interviewed for this story, but said at Monday's council meeting that the case could likely be solved if more witnesses came forward. Brown also said the case was hindered when sensitive information shared with loved ones was leaked to the public.

Port Allen's city council could decide if it will take action next week.