70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story

7 hours 9 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, February 14 2018 Feb 14, 2018 February 14, 2018 1:04 PM February 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Stormy Daniels, the porn star whom President Donald Trump's personal attorney acknowledges paying $130,000 just before Election Day, believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
  
A manager for the adult film actress told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Daniels believes Trump's lawyer invalidated a non-disclosure agreement by publicly discussing the payment.
  
Gina Rodriguez says the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will discuss her alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump.
  
Attorney Michael Cohen said Tuesday night he paid Clifford with his own funds, making the statement after a campaign finance advocacy organization urged the Federal Election Commission to investigate.
  
The celebrity news site The Blast first reported Clifford's new position. She previously played coy when asked about Trump.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days