Porn star's lawyer says Russian paid Trump attorney Cohen

Image: This image released by NBC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Saturday, May 5, 2018, via ABC News.
WASHINGTON - Stormy Daniels' lawyer says he has information showing that President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney received $500,000 from a Russian billionaire within months of paying hush money to Daniels.
  
Daniels is a porn star who claims she had a tryst with Trump.
  
Lawyer Michael Avenatti released no documents to support the claim and did not reveal the source of his information. But he released a memo Tuesday detailing what he said were wire transfers going into and out of the account Michael Cohen used to pay Daniels $130,000.
  
The memo states that Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian billionaire, and his cousin routed the money to Cohen's company between January and August 2017.
  
Avenatti speculated without proof that the money may have been used to replenish Cohen's account.
