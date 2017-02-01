Pork industry says not to worry about a bacon shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa - Pork industry experts say U.S. consumers shouldn't worry about a bacon shortage.



The reassurance comes amid news that demand for bacon depleted frozen pork belly supplies in the U.S. to a record low for December. Pork bellies are the cut of the hog from which bacon is derived.



But the industry is confident it can boost hog production enough to avoid any serious shortages.



Steve Meyer is a pork industry economist for Express Markets Inc., which tracks industry trends for retailers and foodservice companies.



He expects pork production to increase about 3 percent this year. So if prices do climb, they should stabilize once the industry catches up.



Bottom line: A pound of bacon may cost a little more as winter wears on, but prices should stabilize by summer.