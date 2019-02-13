62°
Popular restaurant, bar in Florida burns down
GRAYTON BEACH, FL - A popular restaurant and bar in Florida was destroyed early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.
According to South Walton Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the blaze at Red Bar just before 6 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday.
Officials say crews were able to contain the fire to keep it from severely damaging near by structures. However, Red Bar was totally destroyed. Strong winds apparently made the fire difficult to fight.
It's still unclear what exactly caused the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
