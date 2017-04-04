61°
Popular New Orleans Restaurant branches out
GULFPORT, Miss. - A popular seafood restaurant in New Orleans' French Quarter is about to branch out.
The owner of Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar in New Orleans says he plans to bring all the eatery's popular dishes to a second location on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Danny Conwill tells The Sun Herald he plans to put a Gulfport Felix's in a building where Coast restaurateur Thomas Genin opened Ajax Seafood Kitchen & Bar 10 months ago.
The Ajax property went on the market after Genin decided to focus on his expanding restaurant and bar brand The Blind Tiger.
Conwill, a New Orleans investment banker who grew up in Gulfport, bought Felix's in 2012. The restaurant is known for its oysters - raw, fried, chargrilled and in specialty dishes.
