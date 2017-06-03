73°
Latest Weather Blog
Popular Livingston Parish eatery suffers damage after grease fire, closed for repairs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular eatery in Livingston Parish experienced a grease fire Friday evening.
Linda's Chicken and Fish reportedly suffered damage as a result of a grease fire that took place in the kitchen of the restaurant, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
The chicken joint located on LA-16 will be will be closed "for a little while" to repair damages caused by the fire, according to the Facebook post.
No one was believed to have been injured during the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Funding concerns push new bridge plans back
-
Child safe, 16-year-old in custody after car is stolen with kid inside
-
LSU Baseball fans prepare for weekend of Regional baseball
-
Man blocks sewage drainage to property, Gravity Drainage fires back
-
St. Helena Sheriff's investigating after two bodies with gunshot wounds found in...