Popular Livingston Parish eatery suffers damage after grease fire, closed for repairs

June 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular eatery in Livingston Parish experienced a grease fire Friday evening. 

Linda's Chicken and Fish reportedly suffered damage as a result of a grease fire that took place in the kitchen of the restaurant, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The chicken joint located on LA-16 will be will be closed "for a little while" to repair damages caused by the fire, according to the Facebook post.

No one was believed to have been injured during the incident. 

