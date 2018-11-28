Popular fashion retailer H&M coming to Mall of Louisiana in 2019

Photo: CNN

BATON ROUGE - H&M is expanding in Louisiana next year with a brand new store in the Mall of Louisiana.

H&M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., announced Wednesday that it would be opening a 22,000-square-foot location in the mall in fall 2019. The location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

The company says the new location will add numerous jobs to its already 16,000-strong workforce in the United States. You can find more info on potential job listings here.

H&M currently has more than 4,800 stores worldwide.