Popeyes introduces 'emotional support chicken' to ease stress of holiday travel

Photo: Delish

PHILADELPHIA - To ease the stress of flying and to fill the stomachs of hungry chicken lovers, a popular fast food chain is testing out a fun new to-go box at one of its airport locations.

Starting today, Popeyes has launched their "Emotional Support Chicken" boxes, exclusively at the Philadelphia International Airport. The chicken-shaped containers will "provide a good-hearted laugh most need to get through stressful holiday travel," the fried chicken chain said.

Sorry, Fido. Popeyes #EmotionalSupportChicken doesn’t bark on the plane. (Available in the Philadelphia airport on 12/18.) pic.twitter.com/vWyBWq4PTe — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 18, 2018

Alongside each specialized box is text proclaiming the mission statement of the special edition to-go box.

This chicken provides comfort and nourishment during stressful air travel. Unlike other chicken, it is marinated in real Louisiana spices for 12 hours and must be permitted to fly without restriction. Do not leave unattended, as Popeyes is not responsible for lost or stolen chicken.

The fun container is available for the three-piece tender combo while supplies last.