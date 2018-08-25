92°
Pope voices outrage at 'repugnant' clergy abuse

5 hours 6 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 August 25, 2018 10:39 AM August 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
DUBLIN (AP) - Pope Francis says he shares the outrage over the failures of church authorities to punish the "repugnant crimes" of priests who raped and molested children, seeking to respond to a global Catholic outcry over the abuse scandal at the start of his visit to Ireland.
  
In a speech to Irish government authorities on Saturday, Francis cited measures taken by his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, to respond to the clergy abuse crisis. But he provided no new indications that he would take forceful action to hold bishops accountable for protecting children or to sanction them when they fall short.
  
Francis said: "The failure of ecclesial authorities ... to adequately address these repugnant crimes has rightly given rise to outrage, and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community. I myself share these sentiments."
