Pope Francis expresses 'heartfelt solidarity' following deadly Alabama tornado

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis is sending prayers to Alabama following the weekend tornado that killed more than 20 people.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin issued the statement on behalf of the Pope. The letter was sent to the Archbishop of Mobile.

The Most Reverend Thomas J. Rodi Archbishop of Mobile

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and the injuries caused by the tornado which struck Alabama in recent days, His Holiness Pope Francis expresses heartfelt solidarity with all affected by this natural disaster. He prays that Almighty God may grant eternal rest to the dead, especially the children, and healing and consolation to the injured and those who grieve. Upon all who are suffering the effects of this calamity, the Holy Father invokes the Lord's blessings of peace and strength.