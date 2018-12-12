Pope condemns attack on French Christmas market

Photo: The Guardian

STRASBOURG, France (AP) - The pope has expressed strong condemnation of the attack on the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, that killed two, left one person brain dead and injured 12 others.

Pope Francis said in a telegram to the archbishop of Strasbourg, Monsignor Luc Ravel, on Wednesday that he learned of the attack "with sadness and concern," and expressed his compassion to all those affected by the attack. Francis also offered "a special thought" to the professionals and volunteers who responded to the wounded.

The pope also sent a separate telegram to the head of the Brazilian archdiocese of Campinas, where a man opened fire in a cathedral on Tuesday, killing four people. The pope said he was "deeply disturbed by the dramatic attack during the celebration of Holy Mass."