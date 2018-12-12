63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pope condemns attack on French Christmas market

1 hour 22 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 December 12, 2018 1:09 PM December 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Guardian

STRASBOURG, France (AP) - The pope has expressed strong condemnation of the attack on the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, that killed two, left one person brain dead and injured 12 others.

Pope Francis said in a telegram to the archbishop of Strasbourg, Monsignor Luc Ravel, on Wednesday that he learned of the attack "with sadness and concern," and expressed his compassion to all those affected by the attack. Francis also offered "a special thought" to the professionals and volunteers who responded to the wounded.

The pope also sent a separate telegram to the head of the Brazilian archdiocese of Campinas, where a man opened fire in a cathedral on Tuesday, killing four people. The pope said he was "deeply disturbed by the dramatic attack during the celebration of Holy Mass."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days