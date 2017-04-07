Pop the top this weekend!

Have outdoor plans this weekend? No? Well, you might want to make some!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Friday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and calm winds. The overnight hours will again be chilly with lows in the upper 40s beneath a clear sky.

Up Next: For the first time since March 18 and 19, both Saturday and Sunday will be dry. Clear skies are expected throughout. After a cool Saturday morning in the upper 40s, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs back in the low 80s as winds turn around to the south. All in all, outdoor events such as the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival must be satisfied with this forecast! The next rain chance looks to hold off until Tuesday when a cold front approaches the area. At this time, heavy rainfall is not expected with that system.

THE SCIENCE: After 3 severe weather threats in 8 days, the pattern has quieted down considerably. A surface high pressure system will remain in control across the region through Saturday. Cooler and drier air will result with exceptional radiational cooling conditions overnight. Therefore, lows will be able to fall back into the upper 40s. Afternoons will warm 25-30 degrees with plenty of sun. The high pressure system will translate off of the East Coast by Sunday with temperature moderation underway due to returning southerly winds. The next shot of rain looks to come next Tuesday as a front approaches the area.