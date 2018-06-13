79°
Pompeo says North Korea talks to resume next week

2 hours 1 minute 14 seconds ago Wednesday, June 13 2018
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he's confident that U.S. talks with North Korea will resume "sometime in the next week."

Pompeo says he doesn't know the exact timing. Speaking in Seoul, he says he expects it to happen fairly quickly after he and the North Koreans return to their nations. Pompeo returns late Thursday to the U.S.

He says President Donald Trump is "in the lead" but that "I will be the person who takes the role of driving this process forward."

He says much more work has been done by the U.S. and North Korean that couldn't be encapsulated in the Trump-Kim Jong Un statement. So he says teams will now work to make more progress on those items.

