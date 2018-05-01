Pompeo says Iran's lies undercut nuclear deal

Image: In this Sunday, April 29, 2018 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. left. is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, via ABC News.

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Iranian documents obtained by Israel show that Iran lied about its pursuit of nuclear weapons and its deception undercuts the international nuclear deal it signed in 2015.

In a statement Monday night, Pompeo says he "personally reviewed many of the Iranian files" and U.S. experts consider the documents they have reviewed so far to be authentic.

He says that "the documents show that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons program for years" while it was denying it was pursuing such weapons.

Pompeo says the Iranians lied to the six nations who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal. In his words, "What this means is the deal was not constructed on a foundation of good faith or transparency. It was built on Iran's lies."

President Donald Trump has been a fierce critic of the 2015 nuclear deal and is weighing pulling the U.S. out of the agreement. He is expected to unveil his decision by May 12.