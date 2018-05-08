73°
Pompeo in North Korea for pre-summit meetings

Tuesday, May 08 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Fox News
PYONGYANG, North Korea - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in North Korea for meetings ahead of President Donald Trump's planned summit with Kim Jong Un.
  
Pompeo landed Wednesday morning Pyongyang time and was greeted by North Korean officials. He waited at a hotel before meetings were to begin.
  
It's Pompeo's second known visit to the country. Trump revealed last month that Pompeo met with Kim over Easter weekend.
  
Trump has said the time and date of his planned meeting with Kim have now been agreed to, but he has yet to reveal where or when it will happen.
