Polls to open at 7 a.m. for Saturday elections
BATON ROUGE- State elections will take place Saturday.
Residents in 42 parishes throughout the state will vote on various municipal offices that went to a run-off. In addition to candidate elections, there are parish specific propositions on the ballot in 36 parishes.
Six parishes with candidate-only elections include Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and St. Helena have propositions to decide on.
Residents in East Baton Rouge will also see a .87 mill property tax on the ballot. The money gives about a million dollars to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The city decided to send the tax to a vote after state officials found out that the city had been taxing citizens without their approval for nearly 70 years.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
