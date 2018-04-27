70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Polls to open at 7 a.m. for Saturday elections

3 hours 37 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 April 27, 2018 7:44 AM April 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- State elections will take place Saturday.

Residents in 42 parishes throughout the state will vote on various municipal offices that went to a run-off. In addition to candidate elections, there are parish specific propositions on the ballot in 36 parishes.

Six parishes with candidate-only elections include Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and St. Helena have propositions to decide on.

Residents in East Baton Rouge will also see a .87 mill property tax on the ballot. The money gives about a million dollars to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The city decided to send the tax to a vote after state officials found out that the city had been taxing citizens without their approval for nearly 70 years.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days