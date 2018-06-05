Polls closing for Mississippi primaries

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Polls are closing for U.S. House and Senate primaries in Mississippi.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says people who are already in line when polls close at 7 p.m. are allowed to stay and vote. A spokeswoman for Hosemann's office says turnout was low statewide.

Six Democrats were in a primary for a U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Roger Wicker. President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Wicker on Tuesday as Wicker faced one challenger in the GOP primary.

In central Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District, six Republicans and two Democrats were competing in party primaries. Republican Rep. Gregg Harper did not seek re-election.

In the southern 4th District, Rep. Steven Palazzo had one challenger in the Republican primary.