Polls close in Iraq's national elections

4 hours 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 May 12, 2018 2:59 PM May 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BAGHDAD - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has congratulated Iraq for holding its first parliamentary elections since the country declared victory last year over the Islamic State group.
  
Pompeo reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement that underpins U.S.-Iraq relations. In a statement, Pompeo called on Iraq's new parliament to form an inclusive government to work for all Iraqis.
  
Saturday's polls were marked by low turnout. Results are expected within the next 48 hours according to the independent body that oversees Iraq's election, but negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for months.
