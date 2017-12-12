40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Polls close in Alabama Senate race

28 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2017 Dec 12, 2017 December 12, 2017 8:51 PM December 12, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Polls are closed in Alabama in the race to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
  
At time of national reckoning over long-suppressed misconduct by powerful men, the choice between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones has taken on outsized significance. Moore has faced allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers, dividing the GOP and giving Democrats hope of picking up a seat in a reliably red state.
  
President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee broke with top congressional leaders in standing by Moore despite the accusations, wagering that maintaining the seat in the Republican stronghold was of paramount importance.
  
Democrats are hoping to break their 0-5 streak in special elections for Republican-held seats in 2017, and looking for momentum heading into the 2018 midterm elections.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days