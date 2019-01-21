Poll: Will you still watch the Super Bowl?

NEW ORLEANS - After Sunday's heartbreaking end to the season, it's the question on everyone's mind: Will you still watch the Super Bowl?

The match-up will pit the Rams, who beat the Saints after a blown pass interference call, and the Patriots, a team that's been to the more Super Bowls in the past decade than most franchises have in their entire history, against one another.

With that in mind, will Louisiana football fans even watch the game? If so who will they cheer for?

