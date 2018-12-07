64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Political football: Trump to handle coin toss at Army-Navy

2 hours 21 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 December 07, 2018 10:30 AM December 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - President Donald Trump will officiate the coin toss before the Army-Navy game on Saturday.
  
West Point made the announcement on Friday leading to the game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the No. 22 Black Knights (9-2) play the Midshipmen (3-9).
  
This will be Trump's first Army-Navy game as president. He was at the 2016 game as president-elect.
  
He will be the 10th sitting president to attend, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Presidents, by custom, sit on the Army side of the stadium for one half and the Navy side for the other.
  
Army will try to win for the third straight time in the series after losing the previous 14. The rivalry between the service academies began in 1890.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days