Police: Zachary man arrested for 5th DWI following crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for his fifth DWI offense after he crashed into a ditch near LA 423 Monday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 28-year-old Curtis Loftin was arrested following the crash on Brownsfield Drive.

Police say Loftin was driving northbound on Brownsfields Drive around noon when he traveled into the median and struck a light pole near the roadway's intersection with LA 423. His vehicle then crossed into the opposing lanes before crashing into a ditch on the other side of the roadway.

When police made contact with Loftin, they say he was extremely impaired, with droopy eyes and poor balance. When questioned by police, Loftin said he believed the time was around 6 p.m. when it was only 12:30 in the afternoon.

He told troopers he was on his way back from Prairieville, where he had a meeting with his boss "around 4 p.m."

Police then spotted a white powdery substance on the passenger seat, which Loftin claimed was heroin. He additionally had several Adderall pills in his pockets and around the front seat. Troopers say Loftin performed "very poorly" in a field sobriety test.

Police later discovered that Loftin was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash. He'd also been arrested for four prior DWIs over the past 10 years, as well as multiple drug charges.

Loftin was arrested on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.