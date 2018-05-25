74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police working on how Indiana school shooter got guns

1 hour 23 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 May 25, 2018 2:47 PM May 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A police spokesman say several search warrants have been obtained as investigators work to determine how a suburban Indianapolis middle school student obtained the handguns he brought to a classroom where he shot a teacher and another student.
  
Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes declined to say whether the male student was targeting anyone during Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Barnes said the suspected shooter wasn't injured and wouldn't comment on whether the student had been in trouble before.
  
The police chief says the student asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire. Jowitt says the student was quickly taken into custody. He didn't confirm accounts that the teacher tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots.
  
The wounded teacher and student were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. Officials haven't released information on the severity of their injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days