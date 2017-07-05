88°
Police: Woman wanted for burglarizing vehicles at Denham Springs Walmart
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a woman suspected of burglarizing several vehicles at Walmart.
The Denham Springs Police Department has released a photo of the woman who they say is wanted for several vehicle burglaries committed in the parking lot of the local Walmart.
Police urge anyone with any information on the female or her whereabouts to contact the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106.
