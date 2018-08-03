Police: Woman threw young daughter into river, killing her

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A woman accused of throwing her 4-year-old daughter into a Florida river to drown has been denied bail on first-degree murder charges.

News outlets report 26-year-old Shakayla Denson was denied bail Friday during her first court appearance.

Tampa police say Denson drove Je'Hyrah Daniels in a stolen car Thursday to the Hillsborough River, waded in with the girl, tossed her into the water, and walked away.

Authorities found the unconscious girl 30 minutes later. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police found Denson walking nearby and arrested her. She is also charged with child abuse and auto theft.

In 2015, police say a man threw his 5-year-old daughter to her death off the Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg. John Jonchuck Jr. is set for trial next month.