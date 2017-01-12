POLICE: Woman shot by significant other, hospital on lockdown

NEW ROADS - Pointe Coupee General Hospital locked down after a woman arrived shot in the shoulder reportedly by her significant other.

Sources tell News 2 the victim drove herself to the hospital and feared her significant other may have followed her to do more harm.

The victim is being transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge as Pointe Coupee investigators search for the shooter.

Police consider this an active search near the hospital and ask people to avoid the area.

