Police: Woman shoots man in self defense on Marque Ann Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one man this afternoon following a Sunday afternoon shooting.

The incident happened around 2:00 P.M. on N. Marque Ann Dr. Police say Freddie Davidson allegedly stormed into the woman's house and started harassing her. During the incident, Davidson allegedly broke one of the victim's phones and took a second one.

At some point, the woman shot Davidson in the leg in self defense.

After being treated at a local hospital, he was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His charges include second-degree battery, home invasion, damage to property, and theft.