69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Woman sat on truck, fell off, was run over, killed

3 hours 25 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 7:12 PM March 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

RACELAND, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say a tractor-trailer ran over and killed a woman who had been sitting behind the cab and fell off after the truck started and headed out of the parking lot.
 
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office originally described the death about 6 a.m. Friday as a hit-and-run.
 
However, a later news release says it turned out the trucker had no idea that 47-year-old Laurie Arcement of Lockport was sitting on his truck, or that she had fallen off and his flatbed trailer had rolled over her.
 
Sheriff Craig Webre says surveillance video from the Raceland Truck Plaza showed her sitting between the cab and trailer, falling off, and being run over.
 
Another trucker reported the fatality.
 
The sheriff's office says it has not filed any criminal charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days