Police: woman reported bogus robbery in February

BATON ROUGE – Police say a woman was arrested for making a false police report after finding out she lied about being robbed by four women in February.

Ebony Shanetel Hammond, 24, was charged with one felony count of false swearing for purpose of violating public health or safety.

Arrest documents say Hammond reported in February that four women sprayed her in the face with mace and broke her arm in a robbery.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Tanga Wagner, 28-year-old Alicia Wagner and 28-year-old Racheal Wagner with simple robbery and second degree robbery.

During the investigation, Baton Rouge Police learned that two of the accused women were traveling out of the state during the time of the alleged robbery.

Investigators note that Hammond was involved in a fight with one of the Wagners on Jan. 29. Hammond and the other woman were both issued misdemeanor summons.

Police say a second person associated with the robbery case retracted her initial statement that she was a victim when presented new evidence. She said that Hammond made up the story as revenge for the fight.

At the time of this post, Tanga Wanger remains in jail on robbery charges with bond set at $100,000.