Police: Woman let her mother's body decompose inside home, said she wanted to see 'stages of death'

ENFIELD, NC - A 69-year-old woman was arrested for keeping her mother's decomposing body inside her home because she was "curious about the stages of death."

Enfield police said Donna Sue Hudgins went to a funeral home to report that her mother, 93-year-old Nellie May Hudgins, passed away but she didn't know where EMS had taken the body. According to a post by Police Chief Tyree Davis, funeral home employees tried to locate the body of the elderly woman but were unsuccessful.

The funeral home then contacted police, who went to investigate Hudgins' home. There, police reportedly found the body, which appeared to have been decomposing for several months.

Detectives interviewed Hudgins, who said she didn't report her mother's death because she wanted to see the decomposition process.

She was arrested and booked on one count of felony concealment of death.