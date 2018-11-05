59°
Police: Woman in viral rant against 2 others faces charges

Sunday, November 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Wtae

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a white woman in North Carolina whose racist rant against two black women having car trouble in an affluent area is facing charges she communicated threats and misused the 911 network.
 
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tell news outlets that 51-year-old Susan Westwood was served with outstanding warrants Saturday after contacting police in coastal Sunset Beach. Westwood disappeared after the Oct. 19 incident in a parking lot of her Charlotte apartment complex.
 
It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer who could comment for her.
 
Video went viral of her berating black neighbors she didn't recognize while they waited for AAA. Leisa and Mary Garris called police twice to report Westwood was harassing them.
 
Westwood also called 911, telling the dispatcher she would pay $2,500 "to get them out of here," according to authorities.

