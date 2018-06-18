Latest Weather Blog
Police: Woman hid boyfriend's body in motel for 4 days
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police have arrested an Ohio woman who they say kept the body of her boyfriend inside their shared motel room for four days after he died of a suspected drug overdose.
Authorities say a worker discovered the body at the Crosslands Motel in the Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville on June 14. Court documents identify the body as Jacob Tackett.
Police say 34-year-old Kathryn Carmen, or Akron, told officers he stopped breathing after they used heroin together June 10. Police say the woman covered the body with a sheet the next day and continued to stay in the room and use heroin. The worker found the body after investigating a foul odor coming from the room.
Carmen is charged with abuse of a corpse. A message seeking comment was left for her attorney Monday.
