Police: Woman broke into rival's home, killed her, then self
WAYNE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a woman broke into the Philadelphia-area home of another woman she believed was romantically involved with her husband and killed the victim before killing herself.
Radnor Township police officials said the murder of 33-year-old Meredith Chapman was carefully planned by Jennair Gerardot of Wilmington, Delaware.
Superintendent William Colarulo said Gerardot "broke into the house, she was lying in wait, and she shot her as soon as she walked in, and then she shot herself."
Officials believe Gerardot may have disguised herself and taken a train from Delaware.
Chapman, a 2007 graduate of the University of Delaware, worked for the school in media relations and marketing and was recently hired as an assistant vice president at Villanova University. She ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in Delaware in 2016.
