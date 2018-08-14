Police: Woman barges into Baker High School, tries to fight student

BAKER - Police arrested a woman after she allegedly stormed into a school building and tried to pick a fight with a student early Monday morning.

According to arrest records, 19-year-old Bri'antai Morgan walked through the front door at Baker High School and tried to get into a physical altercation with a male student around 7 a.m. Tuesday. School staff tried to restrain the woman, and a ruckus soon broke out inside the building.

A school resource officer heard the commotion and found Morgan trying to fight her way to the juvenile student. The officer was able to place her in handcuffs and remove her from the premises, but the incident did delay the start of class.

Morgan was booked on charges of unlawful disruption of school operations and disturbing the peace.