Police: woman arrested for leaving children barricaded in apartment

BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a woman after they say she left her children barricaded in her apartment while at work.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 30-year-old Tracy Griffin on three counts of child desertion.

On Mar. 28 around 9 a.m. police responded to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Singletray Drive where the property manager stated that there were children left in a locked apartment. According to arrest records, the responding officer had to make forced entry into the apartment as the door was blocked by a small sofa.

Two twin children were found near the sofa dressed in soiled diapers and covered with food, according to arrest documents. The officer noted that the two children were eating old rotten food off of the floor and the apartment's conditions were "deplorable."

The officer and the property manager cleaned and clothed the two children and took them to the manager's office, where child protective services were contacted. While in the office, a man told the officer that he found another child in the parking lot, according to arrest documents. The child told the man that he was looking for his mother and did not know where she was.

The officer called the mother, identified as Griffin, and she stated that she was at work and could meet the officer at the police department in an hour. During questioning, Griffin admitted to leaving her children alone in her barricaded apartment while she went to work.

Griffin was arrested on the above charged and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.